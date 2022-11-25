Dante's Pizza & Subs closes doors after 32 years in Hickory

The parking lot of Dante’s Pizza & Subs was packed with cars and patrons placing their final orders at the restaurant on Friday. The kitchen was bustling with staff members preparing the last pizzas, subs and salads to ever be served there.

Dante’s Pizza & Subs owner Steve Hamilton said staffing shortages are the reason the restaurant is closing after serving the Hickory community for 32 years. He said after the pandemic the restaurant has remained shorthanded.

“I’m sad, but relieved, too,” Hamilton said. “It’s been so stressful on everybody.”

Dante’s Pizza & Subs is located at 2208 N. Center St. Friday was the last day of business for the restaurant.

Restaurant manager Doug Whitener has worked at the restaurant for 31 years. “It’s a sad day,” he said.

Leah Thick has worked at the restaurant for 10 years. “Steve has been an incredible boss and he is more like family,” she said.

Although the kitchen was busy on Friday, the workers’ sadness could be felt throughout the room. Hamilton said his workers are some of the best people and he has enjoyed working with them.

Hamilton said he is originally from Wichita, Kansas. He moved to Hickory as a district manager for Pizza Hut in the late ‘80s. Hamilton said he has met some of the nicest people through owning Dante’s Pizza & Subs.

Hamilton posted a heartfelt letter on the front door of the restaurant thanking the community and his workers.

“Though (I’m) not a native of Hickory, owning Dante’s has allowed me to feel like I belong here,” Hamilton said in the letter. “It’s become my home.”

In the letter, Hamilton said he will not miss the stress of running the business, but he will miss all of his customers.

“I love you (the costumers) and I love my fellow co-workers.” Hamilton said. “I will miss having you in my life.”