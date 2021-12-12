Dance academy to present The Nutcracker ballet on Dec. 18 in Lenoir

A cherished holiday classic comes to the Hickory area for its 12th anniversary. The Ann Freeman Dance Academy Performance Company, with special guest performers, will present Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at Broyhill Civic Center, 1913 Hickory Blvd. SE, Lenoir.

“The Nutcracker” is one of the best-known ballets in the world and has been performed by every major ballet company. For many, the Christmas season would not be complete without a retelling of this fascinating story.

The first act takes place in the real world, but by the second act, you are transported to a magical kingdom of toy soldiers, fanciful sugarplum fairies, and, of course, the Nutcracker.

The role of the Nutcracker will be performed by Jesse New. Jesse is a student at Studio J Dance Center in Asheboro, where he has studied dance for 12 years. He will be continuing his dance training either at Point Park (where he has already been accepted) or Oklahoma University for dance when he graduates.

Local dancer Bella Barham will perform the role of Clara, and Audrey Stevens will play her brother, Fritz. Both Bella and Audrey are members of the AFDA Teen Performing Company.