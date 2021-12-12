Dance academy to present The Nutcracker ballet on Dec. 18 in Lenoir

A cherished holiday classic comes to the Hickory area for its 12th anniversary. The Ann Freeman Dance Academy Performance Company, with special guest performers, will present Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at Broyhill Civic Center, 1913 Hickory Blvd. SE, Lenoir.
“The Nutcracker” is one of the best-known ballets in the world and has been performed by every major ballet company. For many, the Christmas season would not be complete without a retelling of this fascinating story.
The first act takes place in the real world, but by the second act, you are transported to a magical kingdom of toy soldiers, fanciful sugarplum fairies, and, of course, the Nutcracker.
The role of the Nutcracker will be performed by Jesse New. Jesse is a student at Studio J Dance Center in Asheboro, where he has studied dance for 12 years. He will be continuing his dance training either at Point Park (where he has already been accepted) or Oklahoma University for dance when he graduates.
Local dancer Bella Barham will perform the role of Clara, and Audrey Stevens will play her brother, Fritz. Both Bella and Audrey are members of the AFDA Teen Performing Company.
Austyn Lowman will take on the role of the Rat King. Austyn is a member of the AFDA Senior Performing company. Sophia Ford takes on the role of the Dew Drop Fairy. Sophia is a member of the AFDA Senior Performing Company. L.A. Freeman, well known in Hickory for his music, will play the part of Drosselmeyer.
Zoe Charles is the Sugar Plum Fairy. Evy Blasdel and Maggie Gragg are the Snow Queens. Others featured include Maggie Gragg and Austyn Lowmen as the Marzipan, Maddison Aiken and Brooke Huggins as Toy Dolls, Gianna Fernandez and Brooke Huggins as the Spanish dancers and Ava Ford and Sophie Ford as Arabians.
A supporting cast of local dancers and company members includes Elise Barrett, Lucy Rose East, Hadley Gragg, Everleigh Honeycutt, Peyton McCorkle, Lily Olson and Ella Stephens.
Other company members and guests are Jules von Allmen, Sophie Black, Isabel Barrett, Katelynn Eckard, Edison Honeycutt, Eve Houck, Presley Hubert, Rhiley Johnson, Arya Kilby, Adriana Miller, Cambrie Olson, Presley Olson, Kes Piercy, Sally Ring, Savannah Smith, Olivia Stephens, Ava Watts and Kenna Woloszyk.
Guests include Melissa Charles, Aubrey Garcia, Anyea Gibson, Julia Miller, Jenna Harris, Max Charles, Chad East, Ryan Miller, Christian Garcia and Joe Smith as Dr. Stahlbaun.
Over $9,000 has been donated to several charities from “The Nutcracker” proceeds over the last 11 years, including the Hickory Soup Kitchen, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Habitat for Humanity, Dancers against Cancer, Autism Speaks, the Women’s Resource Center, Safe Harbor Rescue Mission and the AFDA Student Scholarship Fund.