Damage assessments continue in Alexander; Local church, county lend helping hands

Alexander County is continuing to assess damage from last week’s flooding with the help of a state team.
A whopping 8-10 inches of rain fell across the county last Thursday, causing significant damage to homes and displacing many families. As of Wednesday morning, six people had died from the flooding.
Local officials are identifying damage to homes, basements, property, driveways, and more. A state team is helping to identify unmet needs of those displaced by flooding, such as housing.
The Alexander County Department of Social Services (DSS), Health Department and East Taylorsville Baptist Church are also identifying needs among families displaced by flooding. As of Wednesday, they had already raised over $66,000 to benefit victims of the flooding, according to a press release.
Support Local Journalism
“We are so thankful to East Taylorsville Baptist Church for their partnership during this difficult time for these families,” said Linda Clements, assistant DSS director. “Our hearts go out to these displaced families and to the families of the deceased. This has been a trying time for our county, and East Taylorsville Baptist Church stepped up to help our county agencies assist these families.”
To donate money through the church’s online portal, visit www.continuetogive.com/hfcbenevolence. Donations can also be mailed to East Taylorsville Baptist Church, P.O. Box. 906, Taylorsville, NC 28681, and designate on the check: Hiddenite Family Campground.
Non-perishable food items are being collected at the Christian Crisis Center, 215 5th Ave. SW, in Taylorsville. Hours are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Clothes donations are also being accepted at the Salvation Army Thrift Store, located at 226 Westgate Drive, in Taylorsville. Hours are Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For other donations or for more information, contact Alexander County DSS at 828-632-1080, Alexander County Health Department at 828-632-9704, or East Taylorsville Baptist Church at 828-632-2564.
If you experienced flood damage or are having housing needs, call 828-352-7724. Leave a message with your name, address/location, phone number, and type of damage. Also, state whether it is residential or business property, whether you rent or own, and if you have flood insurance. A representative will contact you as quickly as possible.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.