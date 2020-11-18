Damage assessments continue in Alexander; Local church, county lend helping hands

Alexander County is continuing to assess damage from last week’s flooding with the help of a state team.

A whopping 8-10 inches of rain fell across the county last Thursday, causing significant damage to homes and displacing many families. As of Wednesday morning, six people had died from the flooding.

Local officials are identifying damage to homes, basements, property, driveways, and more. A state team is helping to identify unmet needs of those displaced by flooding, such as housing.

The Alexander County Department of Social Services (DSS), Health Department and East Taylorsville Baptist Church are also identifying needs among families displaced by flooding. As of Wednesday, they had already raised over $66,000 to benefit victims of the flooding, according to a press release.

“We are so thankful to East Taylorsville Baptist Church for their partnership during this difficult time for these families,” said Linda Clements, assistant DSS director. “Our hearts go out to these displaced families and to the families of the deceased. This has been a trying time for our county, and East Taylorsville Baptist Church stepped up to help our county agencies assist these families.”