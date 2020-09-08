 Skip to main content
Daily COVID-19 cases continue to fall
Daily COVID-19 cases continue to fall

Catawba County saw five new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The county’s seven-day average for daily new cases continues to decrease, with Monday’s number putting the average for the past week at slightly more than 11 cases per day. There have been 79 new cases reported in the past seven days.

The latest cases put the county total at 2,735 cases, according to public health. About 89 percent of those cases are considered recovered.

There were no new deaths reported Monday, leaving the county total at 48 county residents who have died. There are 13 residents who are hospitalized.

Statewide, 716 new cases were reported Monday, putting the state total at 178,635 cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There are 827 people hospitalized and 2,909 people have died. About 156,652 people are considered recovered.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

5 new cases

2,735 total cases

13 patients hospitalized

48 total deaths

2,438 people recovered

Burke County

30 new cases

2,107 total cases

9 patients hospitalized

37 total deaths

1,861 people recovered

Caldwell County

16 new cases

1,492 total cases

22 patients hospitalized

22 total deaths

915 people recovered

Alexander County

0 new cases

394 total cases

7 patients hospitalized

3 total deaths

338 people recovered

North Carolina

716 new cases

178,635 total cases

827 patients hospitalized

2,909 total deaths

156,652 people recovered

Burke and Caldwell counties data is as of Monday. Alexander County data is as of Aug. 31.

