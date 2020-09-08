Daily COVID-19 cases continue to fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County saw five new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The county’s seven-day average for daily new cases continues to decrease, with Monday’s number putting the average for the past week at slightly more than 11 cases per day. There have been 79 new cases reported in the past seven days.

The latest cases put the county total at 2,735 cases, according to public health. About 89 percent of those cases are considered recovered.

There were no new deaths reported Monday, leaving the county total at 48 county residents who have died. There are 13 residents who are hospitalized.

Statewide, 716 new cases were reported Monday, putting the state total at 178,635 cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There are 827 people hospitalized and 2,909 people have died. About 156,652 people are considered recovered.