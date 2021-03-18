DA: It will take years to get back to normal; law enforcement leaders discuss pandemic obstacles

More than 20 community leaders responded to a set of questions about changes the pandemic brought to them personally and professionally in the past 12 months.
Today, we publish the final of five sets of answers to our questions. Today we hear from the sheriff, the district attorney and the Hickory police chief.
Scott Reilly, district attorney
If you could go back one year, what would you do differently?
Given the unique nature of the COVID pandemic, it would have been impossible to predict the impact on the court system. Given the nature of the criminal justice system and the requirements that the vast majority of criminal matters be handled “in person,” our ability to react to the restrictions to curtail the spread of the virus was limited. There are already tools in place for the public to handle tickets and domestic violence protective orders online. The state court system is working to expand our online operations, and having more tools at our disposal to hold remote hearings and meet with witnesses and victims online would be a great benefit. However, most matters of the criminal court system have to take place in public, and there’s not much we could have done differently logistically to keep the court system up and running. Pushing the decision-making to the individual counties concerning courtroom operations may have made the impact less extreme for some areas and more in line with the unique circumstances each county faced.
What did you lose?
When the chief justice canceled all jury trials in North Carolina on March 13, 2020, we lost the ability to efficiently, effectively and timely handle criminal cases that impacted both victims and defendants. In other words, justice delayed was justice denied, and that is never a constructive plan for the criminal justice system. It is no secret that I inherited a backlog of cases in all three counties when I took over. And for the first year of my administration, my assistant DAs worked tirelessly to bring our cases back down to a manageable level. And they succeeded. When COVID hit, we lost that momentum. The biggest challenge has been trying to prevent a new backlog while the courts operate in a limited capacity. I think we’ve done a good job of that, and I’m excited that we are now able to do trials in all three counties and our pace is starting to pick back up.
What have you learned?
We have learned that we are more flexible and adaptive than we knew. We’ve had personnel work remotely; we’ve had staggered schedules; we’ve worked around employee quarantines and exposures. But no matter what, some things must be done in court, and some staff has to be in the office at all times. Regardless of the challenge, we learned we had what it took to adapt and keep the office going strong. The criminal justice system, while overtaxed, is flexible enough to react to unforeseen challenges. When defendants face criminal charges, they have rights that must be respected. Some of those rights include the right to be in the courtroom and participate in their case as it progresses. So, while some changes, like remote first appearances, can be utilized more frequently, most of our core operations have not changed. Reviewing law enforcement prosecution summaries and investigative files can be done remotely, but our team works best when we go in and out of the courtroom as necessary to address criminal cases live and in person.
How has this changed your work life?
Crimes can sometimes be a reflection of our society. At first, crime rates dropped in many categories as North Carolina issued orders to stay at home or shelter in place. But unfortunately, the stay-at-home orders meant that many victims of domestic violence were stuck in close quarters with their abusers, often in stressful and dangerous situations. We are devoting more time and energy to domestic violence cases and driving while impaired cases. Using the resources we have in our district, we are working on identifying domestic abusers and addressing those cases quickly in court. We now have three assistant district attorneys dedicated to District Court in Catawba County and a dedicated juvenile prosecutor traveling the three counties. These additional resources reflect changes in the types of crimes we are seeing, both because of the Raise the Age law and COVID. Additionally, learning to work remotely and utilizing technology that facilitates remote appearances by defendants will allow us to have a safer, healthier and more efficient criminal justice system.
How long do you expect these changes to be felt by you in your operation?
The COVID pandemic has caused massive disruptions to the justice system. The rapid spread of the virus has crippled our courts as we tried to achieve justice under the law while balancing public safety concerns.
To combat the virus, our court system took the following actions:
Canceled jury trials;
Restricted entrance into the courthouse;
Suspended much of the in-person proceedings;
Granted extensions for court deadlines, including deadlines to pay fees/fines;
Encouraged the use of teleconferences and video conferencing in lieu of hearings.
The pandemic is going to change the way the court system does business as we move forward. We are going to have to completely rethink how much has to be done in person and how much can be done using technology. Our operations will never be the same.
When all jury trials were canceled on March 13, 2020, we were in the middle of a first-degree murder trial. Thankfully, we received permission to finish that trial. However, almost every other trial scheduled for 2020 in all three counties was continued indefinitely. We are attempting to fit these trials into slots later this year, but each time you do that, you are forced to bump or continue another equally important case. The short answer is that it will take years for us to get back to normal.
<&rdpStrong>Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown</&rdpStrong>
<&rdpStrong> If you could go back one year, what would you do differently?</&rdpStrong>
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all of us in ways we couldn’t have envisioned prior to March of last year. Each of us has had to adapt as we’ve worked to keep everyone safe. Hopefully our way of life will get closer to returning as this year continues.
<&rdpStrong>What did you lose?</&rdpStrong>
Certainly what stands out the most is the staggering loss of life from this pandemic. Our prayers continue to be with everyone who has and is suffering.
<&rdpStrong>What have you learned?</&rdpStrong>
I’ve been reminded of the resilience and spirit of our citizens here in Catawba County. This pandemic has brought our law enforcement agencies even closer together and has strengthened relationships throughout our county. Catawba County continues to be a great place to call home.
<&rdpStrong>How has this changed your work and your life?</&rdpStrong>
We’ve been very fortunate that we haven’t experienced any interruptions to our services or responsiveness to our citizens. We’ve all been affected by being unable to congregate, fellowship and show support for one another in the ways we’ve been accustomed.
<&rdpStrong>How long do you expect these changes to be felt by you and your operation?</&rdpStrong>
The accommodations we’ve made will remain in place as long as is needed. We are all hopeful that the end of this pandemic is approaching. I’m proud of the way my office has responded as we continue serving all of our citizens during these unforeseen times.
<&rdpStrong>Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant</&rdpStrong>
<&rdpStrong>If you could go back one year, what would you do differently?</&rdpStrong>
From a police perspective, if we could go back one year, it’s hard to say we would do anything differently. I remember the concern and uncertainty that came along with our first case, but we knew then that no matter what, we had to continue our mission of public safety. That will never change, and we know that it’s in times of uncertainty like this that the public depends on us the most. If we could go back beyond one year, I think all first responders would tell you that they would place a higher priority on having an adequate stockpile of personal protective equipment.
<&rdpStrong>What did you lose?</&rdpStrong>
Without a doubt the most important thing we have lost in the last year is opportunities for face-to-face interactions. COVID has struck us at a time when it has never been more important for police to interact with people to build partnerships and foster relationships within our community. Being able to attend community meetings and things like Citizens Police Academy in person can never be replaced with virtual technology.
<&rdpStrong>What have you learned?</&rdpStrong>
We have learned a lot about COVID in a year, but from my perspective, I think we have learned more about ourselves. I think we have learned how resilient we are. I have seen the men and women of our agency continue to serve without complaint or expectation of anything extra. I have seen our partner public service agencies and health professionals in our county do the same. I think we have learned how to adapt and overcome. The COVID pandemic has been a wake-up call for us all, but it has shown us the importance of being prepared and, for those of us in public safety, the importance of having a continuity of operations plan well in advance.
<&rdpStrong>How has this changed your work and your life?</&rdpStrong>
The COVID pandemic has propelled our technology forward with virtual meetings and has shown that some tasks can be done remotely. That may be more efficient and cost effective for certain businesses or professions. Policing is a profession that requires human interaction and will never be able to be accomplished virtually. While we have virtualized some of our internal meetings, our core policing functions have not changed. COVID has led us all to practice better health precautions such as washing hands and using hand sanitizer, which is something that, if honest, we could all have done better.
<&rdpStrong>How long do you expect these changes to be felt by you and your operation?</&rdpStrong>
I think in some regard, the COVID pandemic will change how we do certain things for the foreseeable future. At Hickory PD, we will take what we have learned from COVID that has made our processes more efficient and carry those things on past the end of the pandemic indefinitely. This could mean having virtual internal meetings when it is more efficient to do so. Hopefully we will all be more aware of and practice better health precautions going forward. Aside from that, when it’s deemed safe to do so, I can’t think of any group more excited to attend a community meeting in-person or walk around a packed sporting event than the men and women at Hickory PD!