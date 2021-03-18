DA: It will take years to get back to normal; law enforcement leaders discuss pandemic obstacles

When the chief justice canceled all jury trials in North Carolina on March 13, 2020, we lost the ability to efficiently, effectively and timely handle criminal cases that impacted both victims and defendants. In other words, justice delayed was justice denied, and that is never a constructive plan for the criminal justice system. It is no secret that I inherited a backlog of cases in all three counties when I took over. And for the first year of my administration, my assistant DAs worked tirelessly to bring our cases back down to a manageable level. And they succeeded. When COVID hit, we lost that momentum. The biggest challenge has been trying to prevent a new backlog while the courts operate in a limited capacity. I think we’ve done a good job of that, and I’m excited that we are now able to do trials in all three counties and our pace is starting to pick back up.

We have learned that we are more flexible and adaptive than we knew. We’ve had personnel work remotely; we’ve had staggered schedules; we’ve worked around employee quarantines and exposures. But no matter what, some things must be done in court, and some staff has to be in the office at all times. Regardless of the challenge, we learned we had what it took to adapt and keep the office going strong. The criminal justice system, while overtaxed, is flexible enough to react to unforeseen challenges. When defendants face criminal charges, they have rights that must be respected. Some of those rights include the right to be in the courtroom and participate in their case as it progresses. So, while some changes, like remote first appearances, can be utilized more frequently, most of our core operations have not changed. Reviewing law enforcement prosecution summaries and investigative files can be done remotely, but our team works best when we go in and out of the courtroom as necessary to address criminal cases live and in person.