CVMC planning $36 million improvements

Catawba Valley Medical Center is planning an expansion of its emergency department and other hospital upgrades.

The improvements would be paid for by a $36 million bond, if approved by the Catawba County Board of Commissioners. The resolution to approve the bond-funded project was recommended by the finance and personnel subcommittee on Monday. It will be voted on by the full board at the next regular meeting on Feb. 15.

The bond will not require an increase in taxes to repay, according to the proposed resolution.

The hospital improvements have been in the works since 2017, Catawba Valley Vice President of Finance Kimberly Crews said at Monday’s meeting.

The project would expand the size of the emergency department and add beds. It would also include space for behavioral health patients in the emergency area.

In expanding the emergency department, the nearby cardiology department would get an upgrade as well, Crews said. A hallway would be added as an entrance to cardiology so patients would no longer enter through the emergency room.

The bond would also be used to improve the hospital’s existing patient rooms — specifically plumbing, bathrooms, flooring and lighting, Crews said.