CVMC milestone: No COVID-19 patients since April 6; no COVID-19 deaths since March 30

Catawba Valley Medical Center marked a milestone last week: The hospital had no COVID-19 patients for the first time in over two years.

Catawba Valley Medical Center has not had any COVID-19 patients since April 6, Michelle Lusk, vice president and chief nursing officer, said. It is the first time the hospital hasn't had coronavirus patients since March 2020. The hospital has not had any COVID-19 deaths since March 30, she said.

The milestone was cause for some celebration. It signals hope for a return to normal, she said.

“While COVID-19 variants still exist, and there is no guarantee of how long our numbers stay at zero, there was a collective sigh of relief throughout the health system when the last COVID-19 case was discharged,” Lusk said. “Perhaps more than anything, it showed how perseverance and teamwork and a commitment to our community can drive our organization through even the most challenging times.”

Lusk said the front line staff to executive leadership should be celebrated for their dedication, unselfishness and compassion over the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic revealed the character of Catawba Valley Health System, and it’s an honor to work alongside every person who has endured what is hopefully the worst of this crisis,” she said.

The hospital shared the good news Friday on Facebook, but asked the community not to let its guard down.

“While this is an encouraging milestone, we ask the public to still be vigilant in reducing any future spread of the virus,” the hospital said on Facebook. “We also take this time to reflect on the courageous work everyone in our health system has given to care for and protect those in our community.”

