CVMC lost $30 million due to canceled elective procedures

Catawba Valley Medical Center received over $7 million in federal and state dollars to help the hospital recover from lost revenue due to COVID-19.

The most recent allotment will come from a bill recently passed by the North Carolina legislature, which designated $7 million to be split equally between seven hospitals, including Catawba Valley. The money is to be used for costs associated with infection control, COVID-19 health guidelines and treatment and transportation of COVID-19 patients as well as to make up for lost revenue due to concealed elective procedures and to support furloughed employees, according to the bill signed by Gov. Roy Cooper on July 1.

The hospital has received $6.2 million in federal funds for COVID-19 losses and $600,000 for Catawba Valley Medical Group, which manages outpatient clinics and urgent cares, according to Catawba Valley Health Systems Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications Matt Webber.

The hospital lost $30 million based on past volume, Webber said, as elective procedures were delayed and canceled.

While the hospital is providing elective procedures again, the volume is not back to pre-COVID-19 levels. Higher supply and staffing costs are also affecting the hospital, Webber said.