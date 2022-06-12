 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CVMC honored as a Best Maternity Care Hospital

pavilion

Catawba Valley Medical Center Pavilion houses the Center for Women and Children.

 SUBMITTED IMAGE

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Medical Center (CVMC) was recently named to Newsweek’s 2022 list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals in the nation. The distinction recognizes facilities that have excelled in providing care to mothers, newborns and their families.

“Delivering a baby is one of the most important events in life,” said Jackie Miller, administrator of the CVMC Women & Children service line. “The staff and providers of our Birthing Center collaborate to provide the patient and family with the best experience possible. We are extremely proud to be recognized for the excellent care we provide to every person, every time.”

The full list of recipients appears in the current edition of Newsweek, available online and at newsstands nationwide.

The evaluation is based on three data sources: a nationwide online survey in which hospital managers and maternity health care professionals (e.g., neonatal care providers and OB/GYNs) were asked to recommend leading maternity hospitals; medical key performance indicator data relevant to maternity care (e.g., a hospital’s rate of cesarean births); and patient satisfaction data (e.g., how patients rated a hospital’s medical staff for responsiveness and communication).

