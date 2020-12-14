CVMC expecting vaccine shipment Tuesday

It won’t be mandatory for Catawba Valley Health System employees to get the vaccine, Webber said.

“We are encouraging all employees and medical staff to do so,” he said. “We are actively sharing educational materials and making our employee health team available to answer their questions so that they have all of the information available to make their decision.”

The first batch of doses will go to Catawba Valley employees and medical staff, but not all will be immediately vaccinated — there are 2,100 employees and only 975 doses.

The details aren’t clear on when the second dose will arrive, Webber said. When it does, the remainder of employees will have the opportunity to be vaccinated, he said.

Each person who gets the vaccine will get a second dose three weeks later, he said.

“The vaccine is our best weapon in bringing the pandemic to an end,” Webber said. “And while the vaccine will not change the approach to treating COVID-19 patients, it does add an important extra layer of protection for our employees and medical staff who work closely with those patients.”

After the state’s first round of the vaccine, about 85,000 doses, more is expected to arrive weekly, according to the state.