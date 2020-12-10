CVMC among 11 hospitals to get early shipments of COVID-19 vaccine

Catawba Valley Medical Center will be among 11 hospitals in North Carolina to receive the earliest shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are 53 N.C. hospitals that will get the first round of the vaccine, but 11 were chosen by the state to get early shipments, before it is approved. They will store the vaccine until it is approved by the federal government to be distributed, according to an N.C. Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson.

The state is expecting to get the first shipment Dec. 14.

The first 11 hospitals, including CVMC, were chosen because they have sufficient ultra-cold storage space to get and hold the vaccine until it is authorized, according to NCDHHS.

The remaining 42 hospitals, including Frye Regional Medical Center, will get shipments of the vaccine on dry ice 24 to 48 hours after the final approval. They must keep the vaccine on dry ice or use the doses within 10-15 days.

The state is expecting 85,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for week one of distribution. They will be shipped in groups of 975 doses at a time.

