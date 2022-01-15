CVHS appoints new chief nursing officer

Upon making the announcement, CVHS President and CEO Eddie Beard, said, “I am immensely grateful for the years of tireless work and expertise Adina Andreu has given to CVHS. Her wise counsel and outstanding leadership have helped mold our organization into a patient-first, compassion-driven health system that aspires for excellence in every way.”

He added, “Michelle Lusk has been an instrumental leader at CVHS for more than 15 years, making the transition to the CNO role seamless. She has been a primary figure in our COVID-19 response and has helped us to maintain superior quality and a patient safety score that ranks among the top 2% in the nation, all during an unprecedented pandemic. While we will miss Adina greatly, we are very fortunate to have Michelle to capably fill that position.”