CVCC will offer computer literacy courses

TAYLORSVILLE — Catawba Valley Community College’s Alexander Center is enrolling now for computer literacy courses.

Computer literacy of the Workplace courses start on Aug. 2 and continue through Sept. 27. The courses take place on Thursdays from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Techniques taught in the course include Microsoft Excel, Word and Powerpoint; creating a resume and cover letter; connecting with employers on Gmail; creating documents on Google Drive; developing social networking skills; and learning skills to find and keep a job.

Fees are waived for individuals who meet one of the following conditions: unemployed; received notice of pending layoff; working and eligible for Federal Earned Incoming Tax Credit; and working and earning at or below $24,980/year (single income).

For more information or to register, contact Sharon Cox at 828-632-8221 ext. 310 or Tammy Buff at 828-327-7000 ext. 4819.