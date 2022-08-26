CVCC will host Recovery Happens Series

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College has partnered with Kintegra Health, The Cognitive Connection, Catawba Valley Healthcare Burke Substance Abuse Network for a series of events every Tuesday in September.

National Recovery Month is held every September to promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, the emergence of a strong and proud recovery community, and the dedication of service providers and community members across the nation who make recovery in all its forms possible.

“According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, an average of nine North Carolinians died each day from a drug overdose in 2020 — a 40 percent increase from the previous year,” said Renee Neal, Student Help Director in CVCC’s Office of Red Hawk Help.

“We know there are residents in our community, schools and businesses who struggle with the disease of addiction. The sponsors of this series believe that recovery from the disease of addiction can happen. Our hope is that these discussions will reduce the stigma around addiction, provide awareness about recovery resources and provide hope and support to people in our community who are struggling with addiction and the people who support them.”

Throughout the month of September, there will be a series of five events on recovery, which will all take place at CVCC’s West West Commons and East Wing Auditorium.

The first event — a recovery resource fair — takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 11 a.m. until noon at CVCC’s West Wing Commons.

Other events in the series include:

• “Information is Key: exploring the market of legal products and prevention education” on Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 11 a.m. until noon in CVCC’s West Wing Commons;

• “What’s Your Story: personal stories of addiction and recovery” on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 11 a.m. until noon in CVCC’s West Wing Commons;

• “It’s a Matter of Biology: the physical and emotional aspects of addiction & recovery” on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 5:30-7 p.m. in CVCC’s West Wing Commons;

• and “Fostering Innovation: harm reduction & jail diversion programs” on Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 11 a.m. until noon in CVCC’s East Wing Auditorium.

For more information on the Recovery Happens Series, visit www.cvcc.edu/Events/Recovery-Happens-22