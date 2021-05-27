CVCC welding student receives incentive funding

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College welding student Chase Blalock is the latest recipient of the CVCC School of Workforce Development and the Arts (WDA) and the CVCC Foundation’s student incentive funding.

The award will count toward summer 2021 semester tuition and fees for Blalock as he continues his studies in the School of WDA’s Department of Welding Technology.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of education is to watch a student grow — both personally and professionally,” said Jeff Penley, CVCC School of WDA special advisor and senior professor for technical and university transfer programs. “I have known Chase since he started the welding technology program here at CVCC, and he has developed into an outgoing, skilled craftsperson who will represent our welding program and the welding profession itself in an outstanding fashion in the Catawba Valley community.”

Blalock was nominated for the award by CVCC welding instructor Daniel Barnes and the nomination was supported by CVCC Director of Welding Technology Mark Sigmon.

Those attending the ceremony to recognize Blalock included School of WDA Dean Gary Muller as well as Penley, Barnes and Sigmon.