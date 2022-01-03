CVCC utilizing VR technology to teach program

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College is utilizing new virtual reality software technology as an additional component in teaching English as a second language through its College and Career Readiness ESL Department.
The ESL program began utilizing the new VR technology this past fall. Virtual Language Experience Platform students take on problem-based and task-based projects as they experience and practice the language within a virtual learning environment.
“At Catawba Valley Community College, we pride ourselves on coming up with innovative ways to serve our students and help them reach their life goals,” said Chanell Butler Morello, associate dean of College and Career Readiness. “We are thrilled to offer our English language learners the chance to study English vocabulary in the context of career preparation through the virtual experience. This allows students the ability to communicate successfully in the workplace, which is also very valuable to our local business partners.”
The classroom curriculum comes to life in virtual reality, and both students and faculty are enjoying using the different scenarios within the VLEP to enhance their language skills.
“I have loved leading my ESL students in virtual reality learning,” said ESL instructor Katie Bowman. “Using VR I can take my students to all kinds of ‘real-world’ places that otherwise wouldn’t have been possible in the classroom. The students have been practicing their English at virtual restaurants, airports, car dealerships, hotels and a doctor’s office. The students are having fun and getting to use new language skills in all kinds of practical ways. VR really can be both fun and educational.”
CVCC also received grants through which they have programmers developing content designed for workforce development. These will introduce students to industry specific language in virtual classroom experiences.
Problem based and task-based projects will allow students to engage in the language acquisition in a virtual environment. Core texts are aligned to certain industries to meet the learning objectives.
“We are excited about further integrating VR in our curriculum to assist our students in improving their language skills,” ESL Coordinator Ellen Tully said.
The CVCC ESL department is looking forward to using these to effectively enhance the students’ experience and progress in learning the English language in a contextualized format.
For more information on the VR in ESL program at Catawba Valley Community College, contact Chanell Butler Morello at 828-327-7000 ext. 4352 or email cmorello@cvcc.edu.