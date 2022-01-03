CVCC utilizing VR technology to teach program

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College is utilizing new virtual reality software technology as an additional component in teaching English as a second language through its College and Career Readiness ESL Department.

The ESL program began utilizing the new VR technology this past fall. Virtual Language Experience Platform students take on problem-based and task-based projects as they experience and practice the language within a virtual learning environment.

“At Catawba Valley Community College, we pride ourselves on coming up with innovative ways to serve our students and help them reach their life goals,” said Chanell Butler Morello, associate dean of College and Career Readiness. “We are thrilled to offer our English language learners the chance to study English vocabulary in the context of career preparation through the virtual experience. This allows students the ability to communicate successfully in the workplace, which is also very valuable to our local business partners.”

The classroom curriculum comes to life in virtual reality, and both students and faculty are enjoying using the different scenarios within the VLEP to enhance their language skills.