CVCC trains technicians to use new technology

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College Foundation Inc. has received a grant from Duke Energy Foundation that will help to create a new Alternative Combustion program.

The goal of the Alternative Combustion program is to prepare technicians at CVCC to use new and specialized technology to repair and maintain energy efficient vehicles.

“Our move into additional energy initiatives will position our college to continue to serve employers in the region,” said CVCC President Garrett Hinshaw. “Duke Energy has been a long-term partner that makes strong commitments in our local region to assure a strong workforce for the future.”

Electrical and hybrid vehicles as well as energy efficient and clean diesel technology are the future of automobiles. New and specialized technology will require prepared and competent technicians to repair and maintain the energy efficient vehicles, and CVCC’s goal is to prepare these technicians.

CVCC will use the funds from this grant to purchase and utilize two hybrid/electric training simulators to enhance and expand current training and programming on hybrid/electric automobiles.

These hybrid/electric trainers will expose students to technology and issues arising from hybrid/electric vehicles. This technology, as presented in a classroom setting, is the most efficient means to deliver the training to future technicians.

“In order to prepare future workers to develop innovative solutions for the energy industry's most pressing challenges, Catawba Valley Community College has created a new Alternative Combustion Program expansion program,” said Brandon Hensley, Senior Project Manager of Technical Programs for CVCC’s School of Workforce Development & The Arts (WDA).

“New and specialized technology will require prepared and competent technicians to repair and maintain energy-efficient vehicles. CVCC will prepare these technicians. Grant opportunities such as the Duke Foundation Grant allows CVCC to secure necessary equipment that may otherwise not be possible. CVCC is appreciative of the partnership.”

CVCC was one of 19 workforce development programs across the state to receive one of these Duke Energy Foundation grants, which are aimed at strengthening programs that serve underrepresented audiences, including women, minorities and veterans. The grant was received by CVCC Foundation Inc.

These grants are part of Duke Energy’s ongoing commitment to workforce development, which totals $6.3 million over the last five years.

“At Duke Energy, we are helping build a diverse workforce for North Carolina by expanding access to training opportunities across the state, particularly in minority and underserved communities,” said Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president.

“Our state is enjoying robust growth, and if employers and employees are going to benefit from that together, we must ensure that workers have the skills required by the industries looking to relocate here.”