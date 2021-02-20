CVCC to hold virtual panel discussion

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College continues its Black History Month celebration with a special virtual panel discussion on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m.

The panel discussion, which is entitled “The Importance of Representation and Participation in Voting,” is in partnership with the Catawba County Board of Elections.

Panelists include Amanda Duncan, director, Catawba County Board of Elections; Shamoyi McIver, first vice chair, CCDC; and Ron Carson, coordinator, CVCC Office of Multicultural Affairs.

Facilitating the panel discussion will be Steve O. Hunt, executive director, CVCC Office of Multicultural Affairs; and Erika Tiscareño Velasco, assistant director, Office of Multicultural Affairs.

For more information about the Black History Celebration this month at CVCC, call 828-327-7000, ext. 4578 or visit www.cvcc.edu/savethedate.