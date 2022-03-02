CVCC Surgical Technology Program deadline March 31

HICKORY — The deadline to register for the Catawba Valley Community College Surgical Technology Program for the fall 2022 semester is quickly approaching.

The application and minimum admission requirements (MAR), including the MAR checklist and the TEAS exam, are due by March 31.

Two information sessions about the program will take place on March 9 from 11 a.m. until noon and March 21 from 6-7 p.m.

Surgical technology is a specialty within the Health Sciences Division. The curriculum prepares an individual to assist in the care of the surgical patient in the operating room and to function as a member of the surgical team.

Students will apply theoretical knowledge to the care of patients undergoing surgery and develop skills necessary to participate in surgical procedures, prepare supplies, equipment, and instruments; maintain aseptic technique; assist with patient preparation for surgery; and assist surgeons during operations.

For more information on the surgical technology program at Catawba Valley Community College, visit www.cvcc.edu/surgical-technology or contact Kim Holman, director of surgical technology, at kholman@cvcc.edu or call 828-327-7000, ext. 4332.