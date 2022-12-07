CVCC students receive SECU Foundation scholarships

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College students Laura Wells and Rose Williams have been awarded scholarships through the member-funded State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) Foundation.

SECU Foundation established the two-year scholarship program in 2004 to help North Carolina students achieve academic success through the community college system. Based on the Credit Union philosophy of “People Helping People,” these scholarships recognize the recipient’s leadership, character and integrity, community involvement, and scholastic achievement.

Scholarship funds will be applied to tuition and other expenses associated with their community college education over four consecutive semesters.

“Scholarships play an important role in making college more accessible and affordable and we are thrilled that the Foundation’s two-year scholarship continues to expand opportunities for students to obtain a degree,” said SECU Foundation Executive Director Jama Campbell. “Together, with North Carolina’s excellent community college system, we are building a solid foundation for supporting students in their academic success. On behalf of SECU Foundation, we offer our congratulations and best wishes to Laura Wells and Rose Williams.”

Both Wells and Williams are pursuing their Associate in Applied Science degree in CVCC’s radiography program.

Wells was caught off guard by her selection for the SECU “People Helping People” Scholarship.

“I was surprised,” Wells said. “Of all the people who applied, they chose me. It was a big relief. My books and uniform were expensive. It’s a weight off our shoulders.”

Receiving this scholarship from SECU is also a big relief for Williams.

“I woke up the other day and saw the email that I was receiving this scholarship. It made my day so much better,” she said. “It put a big smile on my face.”

SECU members provide two $5,000 “People Helping People” Scholarships annually to each of the 58 community colleges in North Carolina through the SECU Foundation scholarship program.

To date, over $10 million has been awarded to help the State’s community college students further their education.

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 85 years. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $235 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.