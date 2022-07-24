CVCC students practice rope rescues, rappelling with fire department, rescue squad

Catawba Valley Community College’s paramedic program partnered with Bandys Fire Department and Catawba Rescue Squad to provide a unique training experience earlier this month at historic Murray’s Mill.

The paramedic program provides clinical times in a variety of areas; however, not all possible scenarios a paramedic might face can be covered. Thanks to the members of the fire department and rescue squad, the CVCC students were able to conquer some fears and be introduced to technical rescue situations that would present a challenge for patient care and provider safety.

Deputy Chief Brandon Drum provided a crew from the fire department to set up a variety of scenarios for students to participate in. This included an introduction to rope rescue, being placed in a harness and high-line rescue. Students were able to rappel down to patients and be lowered to patients.

With the high-line rescue, students faced a new challenge where they relied on a team of people to move them on a line, lowered to the ground and students would have to disconnect from their lines to care for the patient. The students also had the challenge of returning to the lowering point and reconnecting to their systems and raised back to their starting point. All of this was completed with multiple safety personnel in place to ensure accuracy.

This training would not be possible without the members of the Bandys Fire Department and Catawba Rescue Squad, Catawba Valley Community College paramedic instructors and department heads, and volunteers from the community.