CVCC students place in state singing competition

“I am so proud of Ishmeal and Patrick for their accomplishments,” said Caroline Simyon, Director AFA in Music at CVCC. “Achieving these high marks always takes hard work and dedication, but watching these two overcome additional obstacles thrown at them this past year has been inspiring. They have, along with our entire CVCC family, learned to cultivate their talents no matter the circumstances.”

“With the video submission and being in an empty room without an audience to feed off of has its own complications,” said Parsons, who reaches the regional NATS level for the third time. “However, this time I was recovering from COVID-19. One day after quarantine ended I had to be up and ready to record for NATS. I was still short of breath, body aches, fatigued vocally and exhausted. When I saw I had made above a 90 — let alone getting first place — I was really shocked and honored. Simyon has always told me winners are made in the practice rooms. So, this time around I think that’s apparent more than ever. I am grateful for this ongoing experience.”