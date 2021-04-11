CVCC students learn while giving back

“We broke the house up and assigned students a circuit of the house,” Robinson said. “They were spaced out. One student would be assigned a bedroom. Another would be assigned the bathroom and so forth.”

Utilizing what they had learned in four of their classes at CVCC, including blueprint reading, electric codes, calculations and residential wiring, students laid out wiring and installed it.

Each of the two groups of eight students spent six days each on the project working two hours each day.

“They saw four classes evolve in one project,” Robinson said. “You can’t always find a project that maybe puts that much together. They saw that circuit from the beginning of it to seeing it in the plan to installing it. They didn’t get to see the finished phase because of timing with the semester, but they were able to see it in the rough in stage and a finalized version in the classroom. They saw what it would look like.”

Jackson Bass was one of the 16 Catawba Valley Community College students who participated in the project, and he took a lot away from the experience.