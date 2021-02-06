CVCC students get incentive funding

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College students Melissa Castillo and Meredith Sears became the latest recipients of the CVCC School of Workforce Development and the Arts (WDA) and the CVCC Foundation’s student incentive funding on Feb. 3.

Collectively, the awards will cover spring semester 2021 tuition, fees and books for Castillo and Sears as they pursue degrees in engineering and advertising and graphic design, respectively, in the School of WDA.

“Both Melissa and Meredith have devoted an incredible amount of energy and enthusiasm to their educational and career pursuits,” said Jeffrey Penley, CVCC School of WDA senior professor and student advocate.

“One day soon, Melissa will make a fine mechanical engineer, and Meredith will excel in her chosen field of advertising and graphic design. They will also make fine ambassadors for the School of Workforce Development and the Arts and Catawba Valley Community College, since they will demonstrate every day that you can get ‘there’ from ‘here’ in terms of the achievement of your educational and career dreams.”

Castillo was nominated for the award by Mercia Barringer and Kathryn Hollar of the CVCC Advising Center, and her nomination was supported by Jim Thomas, director of engineering technologies.