CVCC students create artwork for Catawba County parks

Advertising artwork by three Catawba Valley Community College students was selected to represent the Catawba County Park System.

The county’s communications and marketing team invited CVCC advertising and graphic design students to create a four-piece artwork series representing each of the four county parks: Bakers Mountain, Riverbend, St. Stephens and the soon-to-be-opened Mountain Creek Park.

The students formed teams of three and created art based on information from Catawba County and visits to the park, a release from Catawba County said.

The winning designs were created by Stephanie Huitron, Gideon Hart and Maddie Barrymore. Their art encapsulated the animals and plants seen at each of the four parks: A black bear represents Bakers Mountain, a bald eagle represents Riverbend Park, a dog represents St. Stephens Park and a beaver represents Mountain Creek Park.

The artwork is made of short lines inspired by impressionistic paintings, the release said.

Huitron, Hart and Barrymore presented their designs to the Catawba County Board of Commissioners on May 2. The artwork will be used for promotional and marketing material by the county.

“We were incredibly impressed with the high quality of work developed by all three student agencies throughout this process,” Amy McCauley, Catawba County communications and marketing director, said in the release. “The winning students stunned everyone on the panel with their unique artistic approach to the designs, which have a ‘wow’ factor that makes them truly special. We had a great experience working with all the students involved in this project, and we are grateful to them and to the AGD (Advertising + Graphic Design) program faculty for the opportunity to collaborate.”