HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Fine & Applied Arts Music students will be performing live this weekend.

The Catawba Valley Community College student recital will be held on Sunday, April 16, at Bethany Lutheran Church, which is located at 1644 Main Avenue Drive NW in Hickory.

The concert will start at 3 p.m. Admission to the performance is free.

CVCC students who are graduating will perform along with the CVCC Chorus.

"This will be a wonderful concert where our students can demonstrate what they have learned during their time at CVCC,” said Caroline Simyon, CVCC Director of Associate in Fine Arts in Music. “We have such talented students who have worked so hard. Please come support our music program and enjoy a wonderful afternoon of music.”

For information about Sunday’s performance and/or the Fine & Applied Arts Music program at CVCC, contact Caroline Simyon at csimyon@cvcc.edu or visit https://www.cvcc.edu/Academic-Resources/Programs/College-Transfer/music.cfm.