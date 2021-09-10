CVCC student recipient of incentive funding

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College student Mateo Cuervo became the latest recipient of CVCC School of Workforce Development and the Arts (WDA) student incentive funding.

The award will cover fall semester 2021 textbook and course materials for Cuervo as he completes his college transfer studies at CVCC. He will transfer to North Carolina State University this January.

Cuervo was nominated for the award by CVCC Director of Student Help Renee Neal.

“Mateo came to us upon high recommendation from Mrs. Renee Neal, who identified him as a well-deserving recipient of this award,” said School of WDA Special Advisor Jeff Penley. “Having come to personally know Mateo, I can say with utmost confidence that Renee was ‘spot-on’ in her nomination. Mateo is bright and articulate, and he has a definitive plan for his future. Beginning next semester when he transfers, our loss is N.C. State University’s gain. Mateo has assured me that he will be a lifelong ambassador for Catawba Valley Community College, and he will spread the word that an outstanding education is to be had here in ‘The Valley.’”

Those attending the ceremony to recognize Cuervo included School of WDA Dean Gary Muller and Penley.