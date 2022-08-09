CVCC student receives Phi Theta Kappa scholarship

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College nursing student Alicia Cockerline has been named a recipient of Phi Theta Kappa’s spring 2022 Hurst Review NCLEX Scholarship.

Cockerline is only one of 15 students nationally to receive this scholarship award. She is the only recipient from North Carolina.

As a Hurst Review NCLEX Scholar, Cockerline receives a passcode for free use of the Hurst Review study materials and a scholarship award to pay for the NCLEX exam fees.

“I am excited to be chosen for this scholarship to help with paying exam fees for the NCLEX,” Cockerline said. “It's an amazing thing to have some help with the furthering of my education and an honor to be chosen from so many people. My daughter is who got me into nursing along with all the amazing nurses she had in her eight and a half years. It made me want to do something to help others. This scholarship helps me to move closer to that.”

The Hurst Review is the top resource for preparing for the National Council Licensure Examination-RN and PN nursing exams and has helped hundreds of thousands of nursing students achieve first-attempt success on the NCLEX exam.

This is the first scholarship of its kind that is designed to assist Phi Theta Kappa nursing students who plan to take the NCLEX with access to test prep materials and exam fee assistance.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Hurst Review Services in helping address financial barriers students face with certification costs,” said Monica Marlowe, executive director of the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation. “With Hurst’s support in providing NCLEX certificate scholarships and study materials to PTK members, we are able to help meet the growing need for trained workforce in nursing fields.”

For more information on the nursing program at Catawba Valley Community College, visit https://bit.ly/3cZKtj5.