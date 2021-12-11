CVCC student receives Newton Elks scholarship

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College nursing student Veronica Teopantzin has been named a recipient of the Newton Elks Lodge Scholarship through CVCC Foundation Inc.

The scholarship is dedicated to the memory of the late Howard “Ken” Simmons, a long-time member of the Newton Elks Lodge who spent 30 years in education, teaching for the Newton-Conover school system.

“I think that Veronica is very deserving of all the scholarships she can receive,” said Rick Simmons, son of Ken Simmons. “My father would have been so proud of her accomplishments.”

Teopantzin is in her second year as a nursing student, and she plans to become a nurse, work on her bachelor’s and master’s degrees and specialize in her nursing field.

“The reason I decided to go back to school has always been to be an example for my children and show my parents that they took the right decision bringing me to this country for better opportunities,” Teopantzin said.

CVCC Foundation Inc.’s mission is to foster and promote the growth, progress, and general welfare of CVCC.