CVCC student receives incentive funding

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College Information Technologies student Jonathan Cale is the latest recipient of the CVCC School of Workforce Development and the Arts (WDA) and the CVCC Foundation’s student incentive funding.

The award will count toward summer 2021 semester tuition and fees for Cale as he continues his studies in the School of WDA’s Department of Information Technologies.

“Jonathan came to us upon high recommendation from Kassie Hollar, who identified Jonathan as a well-deserving recipient of this award,” said Jeff Penley, CVCC School of WDA Special Advisor and Senior Professor for Technical and University Transfer Programs. “Having come to personally know Jonathan, I can say with utmost confidence that he will have a very successful career in information technology and network management. There is high demand for well-qualified professionals in the IT field, and Jonathan is an outstanding IT student with a demonstrated passion for the profession.”

Cale was nominated for the award by CVCC Advising Center Director Kathryn Hollar.

Those attending the ceremony to recognize Cale included Hollar, Penley and School of WDA Dean Gary Muller.