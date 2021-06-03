CVCC student receives incentive funding

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College Information Technologies student Jonathan Cale is the latest recipient of the CVCC School of Workforce Development and the Arts (WDA) and the CVCC Foundation’s student incentive funding.
The award will count toward summer 2021 semester tuition and fees for Cale as he continues his studies in the School of WDA’s Department of Information Technologies.
“Jonathan came to us upon high recommendation from Kassie Hollar, who identified Jonathan as a well-deserving recipient of this award,” said Jeff Penley, CVCC School of WDA Special Advisor and Senior Professor for Technical and University Transfer Programs. “Having come to personally know Jonathan, I can say with utmost confidence that he will have a very successful career in information technology and network management. There is high demand for well-qualified professionals in the IT field, and Jonathan is an outstanding IT student with a demonstrated passion for the profession.”
Cale was nominated for the award by CVCC Advising Center Director Kathryn Hollar.
Those attending the ceremony to recognize Cale included Hollar, Penley and School of WDA Dean Gary Muller.
“We are so pleased to support Jonathan’s academic pursuits here in the School of Workforce Development and the Arts,” said Muller. “Not only do we support Jonathan’s career goal of becoming an IT professional, but we hope he stays in Catawba County after he graduates, practicing his profession here at home. Jonathan is an ideal, well-deserving student, and he is a perfect example of the career-driven individuals we educate and graduate here at CVCC.”
For more information regarding this initiative and the CVCC School of Workforce Development and the Arts and its programs, contact Muller at gmuller@cvcc.edu or Penley at jpenley@cvcc.edu.