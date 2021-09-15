CVCC student receives incentive funding

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College student Gianluca Graziano recently became the latest recipient of CVCC School of Workforce Development and the Arts (WDA) student incentive funding.

The award will cover fall semester 2021 textbook and course materials for Gianluca as he completes his Associate in Fine Arts in Music degree at CVCC.

Graziano was nominated for the award by CVCC AFA in Music Director Caroline Simyon.

“Gianluca is an accomplished musician with a personality to match, and he has his ‘eyes set’ on a career in the music industry,” said Jeff Penley, CVCC School of WDA Special Advisor and Senior Professor for Technical and University Transfer Programs. “I have every reason to believe he will be successful. Gianluca performed in Maine this summer, and he was well-received by the ‘Pine Tree State.’ To realize that CVCC was so well-represented this summer so far away is very gratifying. Stretching our geographic boundaries is what it takes to deliver the message that CVCC is one of the best community colleges in the United States.”

Those attending the ceremony to recognize Graziano included Simyon, Penley and School of WDA Dean Gary Muller.