CVCC student receives Garden Lovers Club scholarship

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College student Jordan Riley has been named the recipient of the Garden Lovers Club GLAD Scholarship.

The Garden Lovers Club, which is in Newton, Conover and Hickory, created the scholarship to show support of horticulturalists at CVCC. The scholarship was also named in honor of former members Sara Caldwell, Rebecca Cloninger and Melinda Herzog, who have passed away.

GLAD stands for Garden Lovers Club, Alumni and Donation/scholarship.

“This gift is in honor and memory of the powerful and talented women of our garden club,” said Betty B. Ikerd, president of the Garden Lovers Club. “Our hope is that others will share their love of plants to enhance our communities with beauty and function. Flowers touch and comfort so many and all ages who are fortunate enough to enjoy these living giving creations. We are so happy to help Jordan Riley and CVCC by selling our handmade kissing balls for the holiday season.”

A West Lincoln High School alumni, Riley is a double major in horticulture and turf grass management. She first became interested in the field during her time in high school.

“It was a great honor to be the first recipient of the GLAD Scholarship,” Riley said. “These funds have helped me pay for my education, specifically my horticulture classes. I plan to use this education to become an agriculture teacher or work for the USDA.”

The Garden Lovers Club will be selling handmade kissing balls at the Rock Barn Art Show and Charity Benefit, which takes place today, Dec. 1, from 6-9 p.m. at Rock Barn Country Club & Spa.

The kissing balls are made from fresh greenery and feature gold or red ribbon. The cost of each is $39.95, and proceeds from the sales will go toward future scholarship opportunities for CVCC horticulture students.

For more information on the Garden Lovers Club, email Ikerd.designs@gmail.com

To learn more about the CVCC Foundation or to donate, contact Jennifer Jones at 828-327-7000 ext. 4288 or email jjones555@cvcc.edu.