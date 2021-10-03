CVCC student receives award

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College student Jackie Patrick Jimenez Lopez recently became the latest recipient of CVCC School of Workforce Development and the Arts (WDA) student incentive funding.

The award will cover fall semester 2021 textbook and course materials for Lopez as he completes his Associate in Arts college transfer studies at CVCC.

Lopez was nominated for the award by CVCC Director of Student Help Renee Neal.

“Not only is Jackie an excellent student, but he also plays third base and catcher for our Red Hawk baseball team,” said Jeff Penley, CVCC School of WDA special advisor and senior professor for Technical and University Transfer Programs. “The term ‘student-athlete’ gets bandied about quite a bit, but Jackie is an outstanding student-athlete in the truest sense of the term. Jackie is professionally-minded, he is responsible, he manages his time very well and he is goal-oriented. Regardless of whether his academic success or his baseball skills reward him with a successful career, he will most certainly ‘get there’ one way or the other.”

Those attending the ceremony to recognize Lopez included School of WDA Dean Gary Muller and Penley.