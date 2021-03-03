CVCC student named recipient of award

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College student Ashlyn Parsons is the latest recipient of the CVCC School of Workforce Development and the Arts (WDA) and the CVCC Foundation’s student incentive funding.

“In my experience as a CVCC educator, I have noticed that out student-athletes are expert time managers — often as the result of necessity. Ashlyn Parsons is certainly no exception,” said Jeffrey Penley, CVCC School of WDA senior professor and student advocate. “Not only is she a standout for the Red Hawks’ softball team, but she is also a full-time student and works a part-time job as well. Ashlyn does it all with a ‘shrug and a smile.’ she is remarkably resilient, enthusiastic and motivated. In short, she is a perfect representative of both our academic and sports programs here at CVCC.”

The award will count toward spring semester 2021 educational expenses for Parsons as she pursues her business administration degree in the School of WDA.

“Ashlyn Parsons is in many respects the ‘face’ of CVCC — a wonderful ambassador for our school and our college” said School of WDA Dean Gary Muller. “I want Ashlyn to know, and I want the greater Catawba Valley Community to know, that we are incredibly fortunate to have her as a student.”