CVCC student art show to be at museum

HICKORY — The work of 13 Catawba Valley Community College students will be showcased during CVCC’s student art show, which is being held at the Hickory Museum of Art in the COE Gallery on Friday, May 6, from 3-7 p.m.

Students from CVCC’s Advertising & Graphic Design and Photographic Technology programs will all be presenting their work. The theme for this year’s show is “Vision.”

The work of seven students from the Advertising & Graphic Design program will be featured, including Jamie Bruckmann, Stephanie Huitron, Tristan King, Julia Menzies, Grace Mull, Baylee Reynolds and Joshua Rodriguez.

Six Photographic Technology students will have their work showcased at the show, including Pablo Becerril, Valeria Hoyos, Dustin Royal, Chloe Scott, Phoebe Stewart and Yoselin Zavala.

Admission to the CVCC student art show is free. The Hickory Museum of Art is located at 243 Third Ave. NE in Hickory.

For more information on the CVCC student art show, visit www.cvccstudentartshow.com.

To learn more about CVCC’s Advertising & Graphic Design program, contact Hope Carroll at mcarroll418@cvcc.edu or Aaron Tallman at atallman@cvcc.edu; and to learn about CVCC’s Photographic Technology program, contact Joe Young at jyoung@cvcc.edu.