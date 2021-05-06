CVCC Student Art Show scheduled

HICKORY — The work of 18 Catawba Valley Community College students will be showcased during CVCC’s Student Art Show, which is being held at the Hickory Museum of Art in the Coe Gallery on Friday, May 7, from 3-7 p.m.

Students from CVCC’s Advertising & Graphic Design, Photographic Technology and Visual Arts programs will all be presenting their work. The theme for this year’s Student Art Show is “Vision 2021.”

The work of 13 students from the Advertising & Graphic Design program will be featuring, including Abigail Houston, Ashley Barnett, Chloe Huffman, Chloe Wickham, Christian Gonzalez, Devotion Smyre, Dominique Wingate, Grace Mull, Kayla Seabock, Keyley Sigmon, Lillian Childres, Maggie Shugart, Rodrigo Gonzalez and Savannah Blackburn.

Three Photographic Technology students will have their work showcases at the art show, including Destiny Stanley, Kim Castro-Sanchez and Makayla Buff.

Visual Arts students Andrew Richtmyer and Tyler Johncock will also be participating.

Admission to the CVCC Student Art Show is free, but in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, all guests must reserve a viewing time at www.cvccstudentartshow.com.