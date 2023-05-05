HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Fine & Applied Arts Music students will be performing a spring concert this weekend.

The Catawba Valley Community College spring concert entitled “We Soar” will be held on Sunday, May 7, at Corinth Reformed Church located at 150 16th Ave. NW in Hickory.

The concert will start at 3 p.m. Admission to the performance is free.

For information about Sunday’s performance and/or the Fine & Applied Arts Music program at CVCC, contact Caroline Simyon at csimyon@cvcc.edu or visit https://www.cvcc.edu/Academic-Resources/Programs/College-Transfer/music.cfm