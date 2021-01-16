CVCC Small Business Center to present webinar

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “Writing a Business Plan” webinar on Tuesday, Jan. 19, from 5-6 p.m. The program will be in a webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers or mobile devices.

Planning for a business is even more critical in turbulent economic times. This webinar focuses on the fundamental elements which should be in a business plan, with a focus on understanding the plan’s target audience and developing realistic financial projections.

There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.