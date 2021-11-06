CVCC Small Business Center offers webinar

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will offer a no-cost “Building Your Tribe on YouTube” webinar on Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 6-8 p.m.

The program will be in a webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers or mobile devices.

Webinar attendees will learn how to get started with video marketing, how to make good quality videos with practical tools, and set up and promote a YouTube channel to spread their marketing message to customers.

There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.