CVCC Small Business Center offers free webinar

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “Managing Cash Flow and Building a Cash Plan for Your Business” webinar on Thursday, June 3, from noon to 1 p.m. The program will be in webinar format, allowing participants to participate from their computers and mobile devices.

What’s a common reason for business difficulty and business closings? Poor cash flow management. This one-hour webinar explains how to get a handle on the cash flow of your business and create a cash flow plan/projection to trouble-shoot issues before they become critical.

This webinar is co-sponsored by the SBTDC, a business and technology extension program of the UNC System which and is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.