HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “How to Find Your Customers” webinar on Wednesday, April 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again on Thursday April 20, from 6-8 p.m. The program will be in webinar format, allowing participants to participate from their computers and mobile devices.

Market research isn’t just for start-ups; it’s an important ongoing process for every small business. Get the data you need to test the feasibility of a new business, find the competition and potential customers interested in your proposed product or service.

There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.