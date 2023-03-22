HICKORY — The Small Business Center at Catawba Valley Community College hosted a panel of three business owners who shared their personal stories and business insights to local high school students on March 14.

The panel included Chase Collins, founder of Hickory’s Helper LLC; Markie James, founder of Bark Side Pet Grooming LLC; and David Williams, founder of Plush Kutz Barber College.

The panelists shared with students their entrepreneurial and educational experiences that ties back to their CVCC roots. In addition, CVCC’s Shark Tank, Everyday Entrepreneur Venture Fund, and Skills USA programs were discussed as a core foundation to each panel member’s journey to entrepreneurship.

Attendees of this program were challenged to never limit yourself, to allow yourself to dream, and to remember that service is at the heart of entrepreneurship.

In attendance were students from Alexander Central High School, Catawba Valley Community College, Hickory High School, Newton Conover High School, Plush Kutz Barber College, and the Tree of Life Christian Academy.

In addition to this program, the Small Business Center offers a variety of business management training at no cost. A list of upcoming SBC events can be found at https://www.cvcc.edu/CCE/Workforce_Development/Small-Business-Center/index.cfm