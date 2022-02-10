CVCC SkillsUSA receives proclamation from city of Hickory

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College SkillsUSA program received a proclamation from the city of Hickory this past week, which recognizes Feb. 7-13, 2022 as CVCC SkillsUSA week.
Hickory Mayor Hank Guess presented the proclamation to Tammy Muller, executive director for SkillsUSA at CVCC, and Gary Muller, dean for CVCC’s School of Workforce Development and the Arts, during Hickory City Council’s regular session on Feb. 1.
"It was a great honor to receive the Hickory City Council’s proclamation recognizing Feb. 7-13, 2022 as CVCC SkillsUSA Week,” Gary Muller said. “Our CVCC SkillsUSA program has received so much support from our community over the years."
Feb. 7-11, 2022 is also National SkillsUsA Week, and this year’s theme is “SkillsUSA: United as One” — emphasizing the challenges overcome by SkillsUSA chapters across the country and setting a goal of making 2021-22 an empowering year for all involved in SkillsUSA.
This week, the SkillsUSA chapter at Catawba Valley Community College participated in a number of events, including Give Back Tuesday where they will partner with the Hickory Soup Kitchen to collect donations of liquid soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, razors and shaving cream.
On Wednesday, all CVCC SkillsUSA members wore red for CVCC SkillsUSA Spirit Day.
The SkillsUSA chapter at Catawba Valley Community College has been named a Model of Excellence for five straight years. The Model of Excellence recognizes the exceptional integration of personal, workplace and technical skills into SkillsUSA chapter activities.
CVCC was also the winner of 30 honors overall during this past year’s State Leadership Conference Championships. The chapter’s 20 first-place state awards were the most of any chapter in North Carolina, and the chapter has also won more than 50 national medals in the past eight years.
"CVCC SkillsUSA’s program is such an important part of everything we do at our college,” Tammy Muller said. “Our advisors have imbedded the SkillsUSA framework elements into their classrooms, so students see the importance of being a part of SkillsUSA."
For more information about the SkillsUSA program at Catawba Valley Community College, visit https://bit.ly/3gwWnPR or contact Tammy Muller at 828-327-7000 x4323 or email tmuller@cvcc.edu.