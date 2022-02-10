CVCC SkillsUSA receives proclamation from city of Hickory

On Wednesday, all CVCC SkillsUSA members wore red for CVCC SkillsUSA Spirit Day.

The SkillsUSA chapter at Catawba Valley Community College has been named a Model of Excellence for five straight years. The Model of Excellence recognizes the exceptional integration of personal, workplace and technical skills into SkillsUSA chapter activities.

CVCC was also the winner of 30 honors overall during this past year’s State Leadership Conference Championships. The chapter’s 20 first-place state awards were the most of any chapter in North Carolina, and the chapter has also won more than 50 national medals in the past eight years.

"CVCC SkillsUSA’s program is such an important part of everything we do at our college,” Tammy Muller said. “Our advisors have imbedded the SkillsUSA framework elements into their classrooms, so students see the importance of being a part of SkillsUSA."

For more information about the SkillsUSA program at Catawba Valley Community College, visit https://bit.ly/3gwWnPR or contact Tammy Muller at 828-327-7000 x4323 or email tmuller@cvcc.edu.