CVCC SkillsUSA chapter wins medals

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College SkillsUSA chapter won 51 competition medals during the 2022 SkillsUSA State Conference, which was held recently in Greensboro.

The previous record for SkillsUSA medals at Catawba Valley Community College was 36 set last spring.

“Our faculty are the life force of our college, and they are the reason our SkillsUSA chapter is soaring,” said Tammy Muller, Executive Director of Strategic Business Partnerships & Skills USA. “Through their hard work and commitment, they are always looking for ways to engage students and prepare them for success. SkillsUSA provides the tools to do both.”

A total of 69 students representing Catawba Valley Community College and CVCC’s Career College Promise (CCP) program participated in the event in 28 total categories.

Taking home gold medals were Emma Maltba (Advertising Design); Dylan Steinmetz (CNC Milling Specialist); Patrick Welch (CNC Technician), Tristan King and Pablo Becerril-Osorni (Digital Cinema Production); Jody Laws, Gabriel Marks and Landon Rao (Engineering Technology & Design); Lauren Land, Makala Pittman, Luke Towery and Charlotte Zimmerman (Entrepreneurship); Chase Collins (Extemporaneous Speaking); Christopher Galan-Duran (Medical Math); Phoebe Stewart (Photography); Jamie Bruckmann (Pin Design); Danielle Malanowski (Prepared Speech); Markus Moore (Prepared Speech); Brooks Kahn and Luke Holsclaw (Robotics: Urban Search and Rescue); Joshua Rodriguez (Screen Printing); Travis Booher (Technical Drafting); and Braden Huffman (Welding).

Silver medal winners included Luis Gonzales (Advertising Design); Kislev Jared Perez-Gutierrez (CNC Turning Specialist); Isabella Tupman (Customer Service); Britney Sermon and Nora Kehrley (Digital Cinema Production); Canyon Echerd (Electrical Construction Wiring); Briana Stoots (Fantasy Hair & Makeup); Phiona Patel, Aesha Patel and Antony Shaju-Ponmany (Health Knowledge Bowl); Luke Loftin and Dakota London (Mobile Robotics); Valeria Ardila-Hoyos (Photography); Rosemary Moua (Pin Design); Abril Banda (Prepared Speech); James Duncan, Clara Garrison, John Moore, Khanh Nguyen, Emma Travis, Andrea Wise and Mischa Xiong (Quiz Bowl); Anna Elliott (Screen Printing); Carter Cockeram and Colten Matthews (Welding).

Receiving bronze medals were Rhonda McClellan (Cosmetology); Brayden Shook (Electrical Construction Wiring); Jordan Daniels (Fantasy Hair & Makeup); Yoselin Rodriguez (Photography); Haley Anderson (Prepared Speech); and Isaac Rueda (Welding).

Fourth-place medal winners included Tristan Buff (CNC Milling Specialist); Lee Develle (CNC Technician); Angelina Prendergast (Customer Service); Cayla Colvalanski (Job Interview); Chloe Scott (Photography); Isabel Sarria-Torres (Prepared Speech); and Benjamin Campbell (T-Shirt Design).

Students earning fifth-place honors included Philip Miller and Riley Houk (Electrical Construction Wiring); Sarah Johnson (Fantasy Hair & Makeup); and Kadee Burleson (T-Shirt Design).

Overall, Catawba Valley Community College received a gold medal for SkillsUSA Outstanding Chapter, which was presented by Ashley Burgin, Shelby Hood and Stephanie Huitron, and CVCC received the Model of Excellence chapter recognition.

All of the gold medal winners will be competing in the SkillsUSA National Conference in Atlanta, which takes place on June 20-24.

To learn more about the SkillsUSA program at CVCC, visit https://bit.ly/3gwWnPR or contact Tammy Muller at 828-327-7000 Ext. 4323 or email tmuller@cvcc.edu