CVCC SkillsUSA chapter honored

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College’s SkillsUSA chapter won more medals than any other school at this year’s State Leadership Conference Championships, including 20 first-place medals.
CVCC’s chapter bested its own record set in 2019 by winning 20 first-place gold medals at the North Carolina SkillsUSA Competition. The team also earned six silver medals for second place and four bronze medals for third place.
Catawba Valley Community College also won its fifth Chapter of Excellence Award in a row, which is the first time any chapter in the nation has won it five times, and for the seventh consecutive year, CVCC earned the State’s Outstanding Chapter Award.
“We are very proud of our faculty, staff and students, who worked so hard this year to adapt to the new competition standards and procedures created as a result of COVID-19,” said Tammy Muller, CVCC’s SkillsUSA Executive Director. “Their commitment to excellence resulted in outstanding results, which exceeded any reasonable expectations we could have hoped for during these very challenging times.”
SkillsUSA empowers its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens. SkillsUSA improves the quality of our nation’s future skilled workforce through the development of framework skills that include personal, workplace and technical skills grounded in academics.
All first-place winners will compete in the SkillsUSA National Conference Championships, which takes place virtually in June.
CVCC’s SkillsUSA Program is funded through the generosity of the CVCC Foundation, Inc. For more information about CVCC’s SkillsUSA team, contact Tammy Muller at 828-327-7000, ext. 4323 or email tmuller@cvcc.edu.
Following is a complete list of winners:
First-place winnersAdditive Manufacturing — Drake Dessecker, Tobias Hullette; Advisors Andy Owens, Jamie Hill and Jim Thomas
Advertising Design — Chloe Huffman; Advisors Jenn Cobb and Aaron Tallman
CNC Milling (college) — Dylan Steinmetz; Advisors Steven Rhoads and John Whitlock
CNC Milling (high school) — Josh Webb; Advisors Steven Rhoads and John Whitlock
CNC Turning (college)— Brian Setzer; Advisors Steven Rhoads and John Whitlock
CNC Turning (high school) — Lee Develle; Advisors Steven Rhoads and John Whitlock
Crime Scene Investigation (college) — Danielle Benoit, Emily Moore, Colin Smith; Advisor Sherry Herman
Crime Scene Investigation (high school) — Matthew Crubaugh, Alyssa Dennis, Brandon Pope; Advisor Seth Bailey
Customer Service — Maira Uriostegui-Resendiz; Advisor Jeff Penley
Electrical Construction Wiring — Robert Abernethy; Advisor Ramie Robinson
Engineering Technology & Design — Kyler Mashburn, Leo Morris, Jact Nguyen; Advisors Andy Owens, Jamie Hill and Jim Thomas
Entrepreneurship — Elijah Jones, Vitoria Poe, Dalton Powell, Klaire Starr; Advisor Jeff Neuville
Outstanding Chapter — Jenna Frye, Peyton Garrett, Kelsey Wise; Advisors Tammy Muller and Gary Muller
Photography — Haley Anderson; Advisor Joe Young
Prepared Speech — Emilia Zohmann; Advisor Jeff Penley
Quiz Bowl — Gemma Cullen, James Duncan, Clara Garrison, Ashley Hinostroza-Villacorta, Brody Milotte; Advisor Michael Boone
Screen Printing — Rodrigo Gonzalez; Advisors Jennifer Cobb and Aaron Tallman
T-Shirt Design — Lillian Childres; Advisors Jenn Cobb and Aaron Tallman
Urban Search & Rescue — Benjamine Deitz, Manual Rodriguez; Advisors Andy Owens, Jamie Hill and Jim Thomas
Chapter of Excellence Second-place winnersAdvertising Design — Abigail Houston; Advisors Jenn Cobb and Aaron Tallman
CNC Milling (college) — Larry Luke; Advisors Steven Rhoads and John Whitlock
Photography — Makayla Buff; Advisor Joe Young
Pin Design — Ashley Barnett; Advisors Jenn Cobb and Aaron Tallman
Prepared Speech — John Simpson; Advisor Jeff Penley
T-Shirt Design — Christian Gonzalez; Advisors Jenn Cobb and Aaron Tallman
Third-place winnersCNC Technician (college) — Ramiro Martinez-Jamie; Advisors Steven Rhoads and John Whitlock
CNC Turning (college) — Juan Pablo-Cardenas; Advisors Steven Rhoads and John Whitlock
Photography — Kimberly Castro Santacruz; Advisor Joe Young
Prepared Speech — Bernado Isaac Nava Salgado; Advisor Jeff Penley
Fourth-place winnersElectrical Construction Wiring — Vincent Shirreffs; Advisor Ramie Robinson
Prepared Speech — Luis Millan-Lara; Advisor Jeff Penley
Fifth-place winnersElectrical Construction Wiring — Holden Ritchie; Advisor Ramie Robinson
HVAC — Hayden Williams; Advisor Scott Wilson
Prepared Speech — Daisy Castle; Advisor Jeff Penley