CVCC SkillsUSA chapter honored

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College’s SkillsUSA chapter won more medals than any other school at this year’s State Leadership Conference Championships, including 20 first-place medals.

CVCC’s chapter bested its own record set in 2019 by winning 20 first-place gold medals at the North Carolina SkillsUSA Competition. The team also earned six silver medals for second place and four bronze medals for third place.

Catawba Valley Community College also won its fifth Chapter of Excellence Award in a row, which is the first time any chapter in the nation has won it five times, and for the seventh consecutive year, CVCC earned the State’s Outstanding Chapter Award.

“We are very proud of our faculty, staff and students, who worked so hard this year to adapt to the new competition standards and procedures created as a result of COVID-19,” said Tammy Muller, CVCC’s SkillsUSA Executive Director. “Their commitment to excellence resulted in outstanding results, which exceeded any reasonable expectations we could have hoped for during these very challenging times.”