CVCC SkillsUSA chapter honored
Catawba Valley Community College’s SkillsUSA chapter (pictured) had 36 award winners at the North Carolina SkillsUSA Competition, including 20 first-place gold medals. First-place winners will compete in the national event virtually in late June.

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College’s SkillsUSA chapter won more medals than any other school at this year’s State Leadership Conference Championships, including 20 first-place medals.

CVCC’s chapter bested its own record set in 2019 by winning 20 first-place gold medals at the North Carolina SkillsUSA Competition. The team also earned six silver medals for second place and four bronze medals for third place.

Catawba Valley Community College also won its fifth Chapter of Excellence Award in a row, which is the first time any chapter in the nation has won it five times, and for the seventh consecutive year, CVCC earned the State’s Outstanding Chapter Award.

“We are very proud of our faculty, staff and students, who worked so hard this year to adapt to the new competition standards and procedures created as a result of COVID-19,” said Tammy Muller, CVCC’s SkillsUSA Executive Director. “Their commitment to excellence resulted in outstanding results, which exceeded any reasonable expectations we could have hoped for during these very challenging times.”

SkillsUSA empowers its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens. SkillsUSA improves the quality of our nation’s future skilled workforce through the development of framework skills that include personal, workplace and technical skills grounded in academics.

All first-place winners will compete in the SkillsUSA National Conference Championships, which takes place virtually in June.

CVCC’s SkillsUSA Program is funded through the generosity of the CVCC Foundation, Inc. For more information about CVCC’s SkillsUSA team, contact Tammy Muller at 828-327-7000, ext. 4323 or email tmuller@cvcc.edu.

Following is a complete list of winners:

First-place winnersAdditive Manufacturing — Drake Dessecker, Tobias Hullette; Advisors Andy Owens, Jamie Hill and Jim Thomas

Advertising Design — Chloe Huffman; Advisors Jenn Cobb and Aaron Tallman

CNC Milling (college) — Dylan Steinmetz; Advisors Steven Rhoads and John Whitlock

CNC Milling (high school) — Josh Webb; Advisors Steven Rhoads and John Whitlock

CNC Turning (college)— Brian Setzer; Advisors Steven Rhoads and John Whitlock

CNC Turning (high school) — Lee Develle; Advisors Steven Rhoads and John Whitlock

Crime Scene Investigation (college) — Danielle Benoit, Emily Moore, Colin Smith; Advisor Sherry Herman

Crime Scene Investigation (high school) — Matthew Crubaugh, Alyssa Dennis, Brandon Pope; Advisor Seth Bailey

Customer Service — Maira Uriostegui-Resendiz; Advisor Jeff Penley

Electrical Construction Wiring — Robert Abernethy; Advisor Ramie Robinson

Engineering Technology & Design — Kyler Mashburn, Leo Morris, Jact Nguyen; Advisors Andy Owens, Jamie Hill and Jim Thomas

Entrepreneurship — Elijah Jones, Vitoria Poe, Dalton Powell, Klaire Starr; Advisor Jeff Neuville

Outstanding Chapter — Jenna Frye, Peyton Garrett, Kelsey Wise; Advisors Tammy Muller and Gary Muller

Photography — Haley Anderson; Advisor Joe Young

Prepared Speech — Emilia Zohmann; Advisor Jeff Penley

Quiz Bowl — Gemma Cullen, James Duncan, Clara Garrison, Ashley Hinostroza-Villacorta, Brody Milotte; Advisor Michael Boone

Screen Printing — Rodrigo Gonzalez; Advisors Jennifer Cobb and Aaron Tallman

T-Shirt Design — Lillian Childres; Advisors Jenn Cobb and Aaron Tallman

Urban Search & Rescue — Benjamine Deitz, Manual Rodriguez; Advisors Andy Owens, Jamie Hill and Jim Thomas

Chapter of Excellence Second-place winnersAdvertising Design — Abigail Houston; Advisors Jenn Cobb and Aaron Tallman

CNC Milling (college) — Larry Luke; Advisors Steven Rhoads and John Whitlock

Photography — Makayla Buff; Advisor Joe Young

Pin Design — Ashley Barnett; Advisors Jenn Cobb and Aaron Tallman

Prepared Speech — John Simpson; Advisor Jeff Penley

T-Shirt Design — Christian Gonzalez; Advisors Jenn Cobb and Aaron Tallman

Third-place winnersCNC Technician (college) — Ramiro Martinez-Jamie; Advisors Steven Rhoads and John Whitlock

CNC Turning (college) — Juan Pablo-Cardenas; Advisors Steven Rhoads and John Whitlock

Photography — Kimberly Castro Santacruz; Advisor Joe Young

Prepared Speech — Bernado Isaac Nava Salgado; Advisor Jeff Penley

Fourth-place winnersElectrical Construction Wiring — Vincent Shirreffs; Advisor Ramie Robinson

Prepared Speech — Luis Millan-Lara; Advisor Jeff Penley

Fifth-place winnersElectrical Construction Wiring — Holden Ritchie; Advisor Ramie Robinson

HVAC — Hayden Williams; Advisor Scott Wilson

Prepared Speech — Daisy Castle; Advisor Jeff Penley

Sixth-place winnersAutomotive Service Technology — Samuel Crisp; Advisor Shawn Mull

Tags

