CVCC serves as regional location for 4-H Electric Congress

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College recently served as the host for one of three regional locations for the 2021 4-H Electric Congress, welcoming 28 youth to its campus this past week for the yearly event.

“Continuing our long-term partnership with Duke Energy through their 4-H Electric Congress was an awesome opportunity for us to talk to these motivated young people about their futures by showing them the quality opportunities that we provide as a college,” said Garrett Hinshaw, president of CVCC. “We were thrilled to host this program on our campus this year.”

The 4-H Electric Congress, which normally meets in one location in North Carolina, was modified this year due to COVID-19 to include three regional hosts in the western, central and eastern parts of the state.

CVCC was selected as the regional host for the west, welcoming students ages 11-18 from counties in the western part of the state, including Catawba, Alexander, Burke and Lincoln.