CVCC schedules alumni homecoming event at stadium

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College will be hosting an alumni homecoming event on Friday, Aug. 13, at L.P. Frans Stadium, home of the Hickory Crawdads.

Red Hawk alumni will receive two complimentary game tickets to the Crawdads baseball game against the Rome Braves, but pre-registration for the event is required by visiting https://conta.cc/2TMZCe6. The deadline to register is Sunday, Aug. 8.

After registering, tickets can be picked up before the game on Aug. 13 at a hospitality booth outside of the stadium. Additional tickets can also be purchased at the booth.

Alumni will have the opportunity to register for door prizes inside the stadium, and a photo booth will also be set up to take pictures with friends, family and fellow alumni.

CVCC Distinguished Alumni Award recipients will all throw out the first pitches before the contest, and all nominees for the honor will be recognized on the field prior to the game.

For more information on CVCC Alumni Homecoming, contact CVCC Alumni Affairs Officer Melanie Zimmermann at mzimmermann@cvcc.edu or call her at 828-327-7000, ext. 4598.