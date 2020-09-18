CVCC’s Dental Hygiene to host information webinar

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Department of Dental Hygiene will be hosting an informational webinar on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.

The webinar is being held for applicants that are interested in the American Dental Society (ADA) Community Dental Health Coordinator (CDHC) program, which starts on Thursday, Oct. 29. The completely online program is for Dental Assistant IIs and Registered Dental Hygienists to continue their education. Anyone from any state can sign up for the program.

To participate in the webinar, visit https://zoom.us/j/95808709726?pwd=ZWJoQXlRN2lVSnRvaE9xUUtsVk1IQT09

The meeting ID is 958 0870 9726 and passcode is 662315.

You can also call 1-877-853-5257 or 1-888-475-4499 to participate via telephone.

For more information, contact Crystal Adams, program director for CVCC’s Department of Dental Hygiene, at 828-327-7000, ext. 4158 or email cadams@cvcc.edu.