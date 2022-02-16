CVCC’s Alexander Center offering free ESL courses

TAYLORSVILLE — Catawba Valley Community College’s Alexander Center is currently offering free adult English as a second language (ESL) courses.
These courses will take place starting Feb. 22 and ending May 12 on Tuesdays and Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alexander Center for Education, located at 345 Industrial Boulevard in Taylorsville. No documentation is required to sign up for these courses.
For more information on these free ESL courses or to register, call 828-632-8221 ext. 0.
