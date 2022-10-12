CVCC’s Alexander Center announces new faculty

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College’s Alexander Center announces new full-time faculty members on its campus.

Justin Harbinson and Mary Doughtery will both serve in full-time roles at the Alexander Applied Technologies Building.

Harbinson has been teaching for 13 years — the last six at CVCC. He has a Bachelor’s in English from UNC-Chapel Hill and an MFA in Writing from the University of San Francisco.

“I teach because I believe education is the gateway to a better life, both internally and externally,” Harbinson said.

Doughtery, who is teaching BIO 111 and BIO 110, has been working full-time at CVCC since 2013. She taught as an adjunct professor at CVCC from 2003 to 2013 while also teaching full time at Alexander Central High School. A native of Lexington, Ky., Doughtery received her Bachelor in Science from the University of Kentucky.

“My goal is to help people find parts of science they enjoy, learn how relevant it is in their lives, and to get out of the house to enjoy nature,” Doughtery said.

David Filip is a new welding instructor at the Alexander campus. He has been working for several years in the welding field as a custom welding fabricator and for the past four years, he has served an instructor of welding and welding fabrication.

“I enjoy being part of the Taylorsville community and having the opportunity to teach what I am passionate about,” Filip said.

Donna Ross, director of Instruction at CVCC’s Alexander Center, is excited to add these new full-time faculty members.

“This move further demonstrates Catawba Valley Community College's commitment to the citizens of Alexander County," Ross said. "Having full-time faculty on site provides more opportunities for students to actively engage with instructors and establishes a more consistent student support structure.”

For more information on CVCC’s Alexander Center or to enroll in the next courses, contact Sharon Cox at 828-632-8221 ext. 310 or Tammy Buff at 828-327-7000 ext. 4819.